Police: Man asked for extra bags at Millcreek REI, filled them with $14K worth of stolen coats

MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man asked for extra bags at the REI store in Millcreek, then filled them with some $14,000 worth of stolen coats, officials said.

“Friends, we need your assistance to catch a thief,” said a Facebook post from Unified Police Department. “The male in this video stole $14K worth of coats from the REI in Millcreek. The suspect made a small purchase using cash, asked the cashier for some extra bags, and then went back into the store and filled the bags with high-end coats.”

The suspect then walked out of the store with the bags full of coats, holding the receipt for the small purchase.

Anyone who recognizes the man or who has information about the crime is asked to call UPD at 801-743-7000.