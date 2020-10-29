Man transported to hospital after electric scooter collides with car in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was transported to a hospital after the electric rental scooter he was riding collided with a car in Salt Lake City.

The man on the scooter was traveling southbound on West Temple Street, according to Salt Lake City Police Department Lt. Dave Wierman. Initial reports indicate the person on the scooter went through a red light against traffic and collided with the side of a passenger car traveling on 300 South.

The man on the scooter was transported to an area hospital with a head injury. He is in serious to critical condition, Wierman said.

He added that drivers are reminded to take extra care now that the nights are becoming darker; and scooter riders are reminded that if they are in traffic, they are expected to follow traffic laws.

