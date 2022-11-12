Police: Man threatens employees, leaves ‘hoax hand grenade’ on counter at Salt Lake City warehouse

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police say he threatened employees and left a “hoax hand grenade” on the counter of Salt Lake City warehouse.

Salt Lake City police responded at 2:25 p.m. to a warehouse at 5725 W. Amelia Earhart Drive, where officers found Jared McDonald standing outside his vehicle in the parking lot, according to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court.

Police say McDonald told employees inside the warehouse, “something to the effect of, ‘If you’re good with me nothing will happen. If you’re bad with me something bad will happen,'” the affidavit states.

After being asked by employees to leave the property, McDonald “placed a hoax hand grenade on the counter and walked out. The hoax grenade is metallic and looks realistic,” the statement continues.

McDonald then “began donning a mask and a tactical vest while at his vehicle,” police said.

The arresting officer said McDonald “refused to … follow commands” and “force was used” to take him into custody.

McDonald was arrested for investigation of:

Threat of terrorism, a second-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor

He is being held in the Salt Lake County jail on $10,000 bail.