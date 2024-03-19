Police: Motorcyclist critically injured in downtown Salt Lake City crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist that has closed a section of 200 East in downtown Salt Lake City.

Police responded about 5:25 p.m. Monday to the crash near 350 South and 200 East. The crash and investigation has closed 200 East from 300 South to 400 South, Salt Lake City police said.

Police say the motorcyclist was critically inured in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle involved remained at the scene, police said.

Traffic delays in the area are expected to last “several hours,” according to police.

