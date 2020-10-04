Police: Partygoers scatter after shot fired at West Jordan home; alleged victim ‘not cooperative’

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating after at least one gunshot was fired at a house party in West Jordan in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of 5600 W. Mirror Lake Drive at approximately 2 a.m., West Jordan Police Department Sgt. J.C. Holt told Gephardt Daily.

Holt said about 100 individuals were at the party, and when the gunshot was heard, people scattered.

A short time later, a man arrived at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray with a gunshot wound in the shoulder.

“He was not cooperative with providing information and said he was shot in State Street as he walked, by an unknown person,” Holt said. Officials believe he was shot at the house party.

The man’s injuries are described as non life-threatening.

At this time there is no suspect information.

An investigation into the incident is underway, Holt said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.