Police: Provo man turns himself in for ‘hurting his kids’

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man is facing multiple charges of child abuse after police say he turned himself in “for hurting his kids.”

Jesse William Killpack, 43, was charged on suspicion of two counts of child abuse — inflicting serious physical injury recklessly, a third-degree felony, and two counts of child abuse involving physical injury, a class A misdemeanor, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Utah County.

The officer stated in the charging document that she was approached by Killpack on Sunday outside of the Provo Police Department, and Killpack said he wanted to turn himself in for hurting his kids. He said he wished to report multiple incidents “though he cannot remember exact dates that he caused his infant daughter to ‘pass out.'”

Killpack told the officer that between May and October 2019, while he was taking care of the children, there were six or seven times when the infant daughter would be gassy and crying, and he would press her legs against her chest until she became unconscious. When she was no longer responsive, he said, he would let up on her legs because “it scared him.”

According to the statement, he spoke of another incident in which he was cleaning up a messy diaper and bruised the baby’s bottom because she was crying and he got frustrated and cleaned her more roughly than he should have.

He also told the officer of an incident in October, when he became frustrated with his 3-year-old son while trying to put the child in his car seat. He said he grabbed the boy’s leg, leaving a large bruise, and head-butted the boy, the affidavit states.

Killpack was booked into Utah County Jail on Sunday afternoon with bail set at $10,000. He was released Monday afternoon.