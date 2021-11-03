Police searching for suspect after theft from EōS Fitness in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Nov. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are searching for a suspect after a theft from EōS Fitness in Bountiful.

“Looking for this suspect in a theft from an unlocked locker at EōS,” said a tweet from Bountiful City Police Department. “If you know who this is, call 801-298-6000 or reach us on social media. Case 21-3213.”

The gym is at 2399 S. Main St.

The tweet added: “Side note, please lock your belongings. Theft from unlocked lockers is far more common than theft from locked lockers.”