Police seek driver in fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Main St. in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah, June 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 67-year-old man was critically injured and subsequently died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Clearfield.

The accident happened at about 9:28 p.m. near 500 N. Main St., said a news release from Clearfield Police Department Assistant Chief Devin Rogers.

“When officers and medical personnel arrived on scene, they found the man in critical condition in the roadway being attended to by bystanders,” the news release said.

Information gathered by officers suggests the man was attempting to cross the roadway from west to east, in an area where there are no crosswalks, when he was struck by a vehicle that was northbound on Main.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene, but continued north on Main Street and then east on 650 North, according to witnesses.

“Witnesses indicate a cream-colored Cadillac passenger car may be involved in this accident,” the news release said.

The injured man was transported by ambulance to Davis Hospital and Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

The northbound lanes of Main Street were shut down to all traffic from 300 North to 650 North and were expected remain so until about 1 a.m. Thursday, while officers complete the investigation.

Clearfield Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the accident, or who has any information regarding the accident or a cream-colored Cadillac with front-end damage to call Clearfield Police Communications Center at 801-525-2806.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released pending notification of next of kind.

The investigation is ongoing as officers and investigators seek out surveillance footage from the area, the news release says.