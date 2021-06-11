Clearfield police ID victim of fatal auto-pedestrian hit and run

CLEARFIELD, Utah, June 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Clearfield Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run accident Wednesday night.

The man who died was Robert Gormley, 67, of Ogden.

Clearfield police were called to the scene, near 500 N. Main St., at about 9:28 p.m. Wednesday.

“When officers and medical personnel arrived on scene they found a 67-year-old male pedestrian in critical condition in the roadway being attended to by bystanders,” a Clearfield PD statement says.

“Information gathered suggests the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle being driven northbound on Main Street as the pedestrian was attempting to cross the roadway from west to east. There are no crosswalks at the location of the accident.

“The driver of the involved vehicle did not remain at the scene. Statements from witnesses indicate the suspect vehicle continued north on Main Street and then east on 650 North.”

Witnesses told officers the suspect vehicle appeared to be a cream-colored Cadillac passenger car.

“As this investigation continues Clearfield Police Department is still asking for the assistance from anyone who might have information about this hit and run to please contact them with a statement,” the police statement says, asking anyone with information to contact dispatch at 801-525-2806.

“The investigation is ongoing as officers and investigators seek out surveillance footage from the area.”