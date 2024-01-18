Police seek help finding Tooele man missing two days

TOOELE, Utah, Jan. 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for your help locating a man missing since Monday.

“We are asking for the public’s help in locating Courtney Wayman, who is missing,” the Tooele Police Department said on social media Wednesday afternoon.

“He was last seen two days ago. Courtney is 50 years old and was last known to be wearing gray pants, a gray Carhartt jacket with a hood, and a green hat with the Punisher skull logo on it. The photo (included) is an accurate photo of how Courtney currently looks.”