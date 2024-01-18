Prosecutors move to execute death row inmate Ralph Menzies

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Prosecutors Wednesday filed papers seeking a hearing to request a death warrant for long-time death row resident Ralph Menzies.

The filings request a hearing before West Jordan 3rd District Judge Matthew Bates for the purpose of seeking the warrant for Menzies’ execution.

“Menzies has no pending action challenging either his capital murder conviction or death sentence,” the Utah Attorney General’s Office writes. “Therefore no legal reason exists to delay issuing an execution warrant.”

The application for the warrant was filed earlier in the day, with attending documents. No response or scheduling document has been filed, the last entry in Menzies’ court file Wednesday a 5:45 p.m.electronic confirmation to all parties of a proposed order for the judge to sign.

It reads simply: “Pursuant to Utah Code Section 77-19-6(1)(2023) the Court hereby orders the Sheriff of Salt Lake County, or his designee to deliver to the Executive Director of the Utah Department of Corrections, or his designee, the Warrant of Execution and a certified copy of the judgment of death in the above-entitled case.”