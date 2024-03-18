Police seek info on Taylorsville kidnapping, whereabouts of alleged 21-year-old victim

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, March 17, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) – Taylorsville Police are asking the public’s help in locating a vehicle and driver involved in the possible abduction of a 21-year-old man.

A press release from Taylorsville PD said the incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. Sunday in the the area of 3800 W. 5700 South.

According to witness accounts, the alleged 21-year-old victim was seen getting into a white Jeep Liberty which was followed by the sound of a gunshot.

The Jeep then drove off “at a high rate of speed,” the TVPD press release said,

Police say the Jeep had black door handles, a gray front bumper, and a spare tire mounted on the back

Anyone with information about this vehicle or the incident is asked to call Taylorsville PD’s non-emergency dispatch number, 801-840-4000.