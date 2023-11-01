Police post photo of alleged Taylorsville robbery suspect

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are reaching out to the public in the search for a robbery suspect.

The Taylorsville Police Department has published a photo online of a man strongly suspected in a weekend hold-up. “ TVPD is attempting to identify this man, accused of robbing a convenience store early Friday morning.

“For any tips or leads regarding this case (anonymous if you wish), please call or email the TVPD Tip Line and reference case TY23-34752.