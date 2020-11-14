Police seek male suspect who robbed Walgreens in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officers are looking for a male suspect who entered a Walgreens and walked out with cash and other items.

Lt. Sam Wolf, with Salt Lake City PD, said the man went into the store, at 2332 E. 2100 South, at about 8 p.m.

“He approached the cashier and demanded money,” Wolf told Gephardt Daily. “He said he had a gun.”

The suspect apparently gave the impression that he had a gun in his waistband, but never displayed a weapon.

Wolf said the man took the cash and “some other items,” as well.

No one was injured in the course of the robbery.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds. He was wearing a green, military-type jacket over a black hoodie, and a mask.

He was seen leaving the store on foot, but it isn’t known if he had a vehicle nearby.

Anyone who saw the suspect or who has any information that would help police with this case is asked to call SLCPD dispatch at 801-799-3000.