Police shoot, kill man with gun during domestic violence response in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah, Aug. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was shot and killed by police during a domestic violence-related call early Thursday in Kearns.

Police say Aaron Zimmerman, 46, had a gun about midnight when he was shot by officers responding to home near 6750 Palm Frond Court for the second time in about three hours on domestic violence-related calls.

Police previously were called to the home about 9 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a verbal domestic violence incident, but no arrests were made, according to the Unified Police Department.

When officers returned just after midnight on another domestic violence call, Zimmerman came out of the home with a gun and was fatally shot by police.

The three officers involved have been placed on paid administrated leave during the shooting investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.