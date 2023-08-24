Man accused of hiding in car, assaulting woman in Beaver County remains at large a month later

BEAVER, Utah, Aug. 24, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A man accused of attacking a woman after hiding in the back seat of her car in Beaver County remains at large a month after the alleged assault.

Beaver County Sheriff Cody Black said his office is “still actively working” to identify the man who, according to the woman’s reports, was armed with a gun and knife July 23 when he appeared in the back of her car while she was driving home from work.

“We have not released an update to this case sooner because, unfortunately, there isn’t anything for us to update the public on,” Black said in a news release.

“The safety of this community is top priority,” he said, “and Beaver County Sheriff’s Office is working diligently to find this subject. We have multiple detectives and deputies assigned to this case.”

The sheriff’s office also is partnering with other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies on the case, Black said.

“This process takes time,” he said, “and as quickly as we would like answers, we just don’t have any right now.”

The woman told dispatchers she was heading home following work in Beaver about 11:20 p.m. when a man wearing a face covering and dark clothing assaulted her, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman “stated she had been assaulted and was on a dirt road but didn’t know exactly where,” Black said in a July 24 news release.

The sheriff’s office located the woman via the 911 mapping system and determined she was in an area north of Minsersville in southeastern Beaver County.

“When the deputies arrived, they found the victim extremely frightened, upset and injured,” Black said.

The woman was taken to Beaver Valley Hospital, according to the sheriff’s office, though the extent of her injuries was not disclosed.

The Beaver County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, K-9 units from neighboring agencies and a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter responded to search for the man, according to the sheriff’s office.

“An extensive search was done by air and ground assets, but nothing has been located at this time,” Black said.

The woman described the man as dark-complected, the news release states.

The sheriff’s office has asked anyone with information pertinent to the assault to call 911.

“Due to the number of calls we are receiving, we ask that you only call if you have pertinent information or witness suspicious activity that may be related to this case,” Black said.

“For safety reasons, we would ask for you to be vigilant and constantly aware of your surroundings, and do not hesitate to call 911 if you find yourself in an emergency situation,” the sheriff said.