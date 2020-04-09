Tooele man who sent iPad for repair charged after company reported finding illegal images

TOOELE, Utah, April 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a Tooele man who sent his iPad away to be fixed has been indicted after the company tasked with repair reported finding images of child pornography.

Anton G. Kasalek, 41, has been charged in 3rd District Court on suspicion of two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

A probable cause statement filed in the case says that on Jan. 29 of this year, a Tooele City Police detective was contacted by a Wisconsin detective regarding the child pornography reportedly found by a repair company located in Hartland, Wis. The iPad was traced back to Kasalek, the statement says.

“Detective Durtchi obtained a warrant and found at least two images of child pornography on Mr. Kasalek’s phone and iPad,” the probable cause statement says.

“In an interview Mr. Kasalek admitted to possessing the child pornography images,” the statement says.