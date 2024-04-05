Police: Video shows Eagle Mountain woman beating dog with whip in yard

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, April 5, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 28-year-old Eagle Mountain woman was arrested Wednesday after a neighbor allegedly witnessed and filmed her beating a dog in her front yard.

A 90-second video captured by the neighbor shows Ashtyn Leigh Steed repeatedly beating an approximately 40-pound black and white dog with a whip, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

“Even after the dog submitted and tried to run from the woman, the beating continued,” arrest documents say.

Steed was arrested for investigation of torture of a companion animal, a third-degree felony.

Bail was set at $5,000, along with the condition that the dog be removed from Steed’s possession, according to court documents.

The extent of the dog’s injuries was not disclosed.