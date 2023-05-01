Police: Washington state man jailed after using internet, text in attempt to have sex with child in Utah

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, April 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man from Washington state was arrested after police say he used text and the internet in an attempt to arrange to have sex with a 5-year-old boy.

The man did not know he was communicating with law officers from the ICE Office of Investigations, charging documents say. He believed he was exchanging messages with someone willing to provide a child for abuse.

The suspect, 30-year-old Samuel Fukuyama, had said during communications that his intent was to abuse the boy multiple times and cause lasting physical and emotional damage, his charging documents say.

Fukuyama was charged with 10 counts of rape (attempted) of a child, a first-degree felony. He was booked into the Salt Lake County jail, where he is being held without bail.