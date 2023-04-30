Higher water levels expected at Lake Powell for 2023 boating season

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Utah (April 30, 2023) — Record snowpack and higher than usual spring runoff are expected to increase water levels at Lake Powell for the 2023 boating season.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which manages water levels at Lake Powell, says there’s a 90% chance for above average water levels this year. The water levels are expected to impact access points and boat launch areas managed by the National Park Service and Lake Powell.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area officials said launch ramps currently open on south Lake Powell near Page, Arizona, include:

Stateline Auxiliary Ramp, which is open to all motorized vessels and paddlecraft. This ramp will be closed to paddlecraft beginning May 1.

Wahweap Main Ramp, which will be the only designated access point at Wahweap for paddlecraft beginning May 1.

Antelope Point Public Launch Ramp, which is available for paddlecraft only.

Ramps open on north Lake Powell near Bullfrong, Arizona, and Halls Crossing, Utah, include:

Bullfrog North Ramp, which is open to small, motorized watercraft. The ramp is closed on the north side.

Halls Crossing Public Ramp, which is open to paddlecraft only.

As Lake Powell’s water levels rise, National Park Service officials plan to reopen the following launch ramps when estimated lake elevations are reached:

Antelope Point Marina Business Ramp (all vessels) at 3,540 feet above sea level

Wahweap Main (motorized vessels) at 3,546 feet

Stateline (non-motorized vessels) at 3,564 feet

Antelope Point Public (non-motorized vessels) at 3,588 feet

Bullfrog North Ramp (including larger vessels and houseboats) at 3,529 feet

Bullfrog Spur (vessels up to 25 feet) at 3,540 feet

Halls Crossing Public (use at own risk) at 3,556 feet

Bullfrog Main (all vessels) at 3,578 feet

National Park Service officials said there are several factors affecting Lake Powell’s water elevations, making it difficult to project when specific water levels will be reached. Park officials are monitoring the changing water levels and conditions, and will update visitors with potential adjustments.

Visit the National Park Service’s lake levels website for current conditions at Lake Powell and its boat ramps. Lake Powell’s daily elevations also are posted online by the U.S. Geological Survey.

Park service officials also advise visitors to Bullfrog and Halls Crossing that the Utah Department of Transportation will not reopen the Charles Hall Ferry in 2023. Drivers will need to utilize state Routes 276 and 95 instead of the ferry, according to the National Park Service.

To prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species, all boats departing Lake Powell require an inspection. Park service officials ask for patience by watercraft users as employees work to meet the inspection and decontamination requirements during the boating season.