Police: Woman found safe after reported abduction in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City woman has been found safe after West Valley City police were alerted by witnesses to her possible kidnapping Thursday morning.

Customers at a 7-Eleven location near 3500 S. Redwood Road alerted the WVCPD to the possible abduction. The first call came in at 9:29 a.m.

“We got reports from witnesses that a female was being forced into a car,” Lt. Steve Beardshall, WVCPD, told Gephardt Daily. “We did some follow up and got the license plate, and were able to go to the location where we believed that person was.”

The female victim was located near the address, in Salt Lake City, Beardshall said. She had been dropped off, and the suspect was not on scene. The woman, believed to be in her 20s, appeared to have some injuries, but declined medical care, Beardshall said.

As of late Thursday morning, the woman was still being interviewed by police.

“We’re still interviewing our victim and trying to figure out exactly what took place,” Beardshall said, adding the male suspect was still at large.