Patient transported after car rolls down embankment in Garland

GARLAND, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple agencies responded after a car left the roadway and rolled 100 feet down an embankment near Garland.

The accident happened on northbound Interstate 15, near exit 385, says a statement issued at 10 p.m. Wednesday by the Garland Fire Department.

After leaving the road, the “Vehicle rolled 100 feet down into an embankment and driver was able to self extricate,” the Garland Fire statement says.

“One patient transported for further care.”

The fire department thanked other agencies who assisted, including the Utah Highway Patrol, Box Elder Communications Center, Box Elder County Sheriff’s Department, Tremonton Fire Department and Tremonton Garland Police Department.

