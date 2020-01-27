Police: WVC man breaks down ex-girlfriend’s door, stabs her multiple times

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley man was arrested Sunday after allegedly breaking down the door of his ex-girlfriend’s home and stabbing her multiple times.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Russell Kaleokalani Manuela, 47, is facing charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

The arresting officer was dispatched an apartment in the area of 4000 S. Redwood Road, on a report of a stabbing that just occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Dispatch advised the suspect, who was later identified as Russell Manuel, was the victim’s ex-boyfriend, who does not live there,” the statement said. “Dispatched advised Russell was possibly leaving in a white Dodge Ram. I located the Dodge Ram in the southwest side of the parking lot which is a direct straight walk from the address of occurrence.”

Manuel was attempting to get in the truck with a large dog, the statement said. The suspect then walked away from the truck and the officer spoke with him.

After the suspect was taken into custody, the officer went to speak with the victim, who “had several lacerations to both arms, on her right arm there was a large portion of her tricep that had been cut deep and was hanging off,” the statement said.

“The door had been kicked in on her apartment which caused significant damage to the frame there were several items inside the apartment which had been broken.”

The victim was transported to the hospital due to the severity of her injures. The victim was asked who had ownership of the dog. She stated it was hers.

The suspect was transported to the Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $25,000.