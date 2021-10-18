Pregnant woman killed, 2 others injured in Iron County rollover

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people were ejected when a pickup truck rolled in Iron County on Saturday, and one of them, a pregnant woman, died at the scene.

The accident happened at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday near 9400 N. Beryl Highway. The 18-year-old woman, who was seven months pregnant, could not be revived, Iron County Sheriff Kenneth Carpenter told Gephardt Daily.

“When medical arrived, they began by giving lifesaving aid to all three victims,” Carpenter said. “The female died on scene. One male passenger was unconscious was Life Flighted to Dixie Regional.

“The male driver, who was also the husband of this young woman, was unconscious initially, but regained consciousness, and was transported by ambulance to Dixie Regional.

“Speed was the largest contributing factor, and that it appears no one was wearing seatbelts,” Carpenter said. “They were traveling southbound what appears to be a high rate of speed and just missed the corner, and went off the road until it hit kind of a small hill, which caused the vehicle to roll. All three subjects for ejected from the vehicle.”

The name of the victim has not yet been released.