Preliminary results show Mike Lee with early lead over Evan McMullin in U.S. Senate race

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, has an early 54.3% to 42.4% lead over independent candidate Evan McMullin in his bid for a third term in the U.S. Senate.

Preliminary results as of 10:15 p.m. from the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office showed Lee with 330,304 votes to McMullin’s 257,847 in a Senate race that some polls predicted would neck-and-neck.

All four Republican incumbents in the U.S. House of Representatives held early leads and appear headed for re-election:

Gephardt Daily will update this story as additional information becomes available.