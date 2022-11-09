Preliminary results show Mike Lee with early lead over Evan McMullin in U.S. Senate race

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, has an early 54.3% to 42.4% lead over independent candidate Evan McMullin in his bid for a third term in the U.S. Senate.
Preliminary results as of 10:15 p.m. from the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office showed Lee with 330,304 votes to McMullin’s 257,847 in a Senate race that some polls predicted would neck-and-neck.
All four Republican incumbents in the U.S. House of Representatives held early leads and appear headed for re-election:
- District 1: Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, leads Rick Jones, a Democrat, 69.4% to 30.6%.
- District 2: Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, leads Nick Mitchell, a Democrat, 62.4% to 31.6%.
- District 3: Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, leads Glenn Wright, a Democrat, 67.1% to 27.6%.
- District 4: Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, leads Darlene McDonald, a Democrat, 60.9% to 32.8%.
Gephardt Daily will update this story as additional information becomes available.