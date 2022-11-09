Lehi police issue shelter-in-place order during standoff with woman threatening to harm herself

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Residents in a Lehi neighborhood were asked to shelter in place for about two hours Monday night while police negotiated with an intoxicated woman threatening to harm herself.

Lehi police responded at 8:28 p.m. to a home near 2300 West and Pioneer Crossing, where a 47-year-old woman who had been drinking was threatening to harm herself, city spokeswoman Jeanteil Livingston said.

The woman’s family evacuated the house when police arrived, and officers set up a perimeter around the residence, Livingston said. A shelter-in-place order was issued for residences within a one-mile radius of the home, she said.

While officers were speaking with the woman via cellphone, two shots were fired inside the home, Livingston said.

Officers continued to communicate with the woman while also working with family members to peacefully resolve the situation, she said.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted at 10:22 p.m., with officers deeming the scene safe.

Police continued to work with the family Tuesday to develop a safety plan for the woman, Livingston said.