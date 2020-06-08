Pres. Trump mocks Utah Sen. Romney for joining protesters near White House

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — President Donald Trump mocked Utah Sen. Mitt Romney for joining demonstrators marching to the White House Sunday in protest of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Multiple news reports said the protest consisted of about 1,000 protesters marching through the streets of Washington, D.C.

Romney shared two photos of himself marching with the caption “Black Lives Matter.”

On Monday morning at 7 a.m., Trump tweeted: “Tremendous sincerity, what a guy. Hard to believe, with this kind of political talent, his numbers would ‘tank’ so badly in Utah!”

According to a June poll from UtahPolicy.com, 56% of Utahns support Romney, while 44% of people said they would vote for Trump in the next general election.

Asked why it was important for him to be present at the protest, Romney, who was wearing a face mask, told a news reporter, “We need a voice against racism, we need many voices against racism and against brutality.

“We need to stand up and say, ‘Black lives matter,'” he added.

On Saturday, Romney shared a photo of his father, former Michigan Gov. George Romney, marching in a civil rights demonstration in the late 1960s.

Along with the photo, Romney tweeted: “This is my father, George Romney, participating in a Civil Rights march in the Detroit suburbs during the late 1960s — ‘Force alone will not eliminate riots,’ he said. ‘We must eliminate the problems from which they stem.'”