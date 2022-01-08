Provo Canyon traffic slowed by collision near Heber City

HEBER CITY, Utah, Jan. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Slick roadways in Provo Canyon near Heber City contributed to a collision Saturday morning.

The accident happened a mile marker 13, according to a Utah Highway Patrol tweet posted at 9:58 a.m. Saturday.

“Only one lane is open toward Heber City. A DWR officer was outside his vehicle when he and the vehicle was struck by passing traffic,” the post says.

A subsequent update said the officer was not hit.

“Correction: Our officer wasn’t hit — he was able to jump out of the way. Just his truck was hit.”

But the request from the original post still stands:

“Please slow down and be careful in the area.”