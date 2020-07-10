President Donald Trump approves major disaster declaration for Utah

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — FEMA has announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Utah to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the 5.7 magnitude earthquake in the Magna area on March 18 of this year.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Davis and Salt Lake counties, said a news release from FEMA.

“Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” the news release said. “Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.”

Kenneth G. Clark has been named as the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area, the news release said. Clark said additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.