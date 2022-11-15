Primary Children’s Hospital selected for next Ryan Seacrest Studio, to bring joy to patients, families through miracle of media

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Television and radio host Ryan Seacrest has selected Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital as the next site for a Seacrest Studio, a media center that will allow young patients to explore radio, television, and new media while receiving treatment.

The studio is scheduled to open sometime next year, and will be located in the main lobby of Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.

Seacrest made the announcement today on “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan,” the syndicated morning television talk show that he co-hosts with Kelly Ripa.

“We are thrilled and honored to welcome Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital to the RSF family,” said Seacrest. “Each Seacrest Studio is created with the goal of bringing exciting and stimulating adventures that spark joy in patients and their families during their treatment. I can’t wait to partner with such an incredible hospital to bring this excitement to Salt Lake City and introduce the community to the wonders of radio, television, and new media.”

Seacrest Studios are charitable endeavors of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, founded by Seacrest and his family, established to “contribute positively to the healing process for children and their families while in the hospital,” a statement on the Foundation website says.

“This Seacrest Studio will create an opportunity for children to feel included and special during their time at the hospital and can become a major part of a child’s healing,” said Spencer Hardy, director of family support services at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, in a released statement.

“Once you find the right thing to bring someone out of their shell, it completely changes how they see the hospital and their treatment.”

Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital has a closed-circuit TV (CCTV) system that allows caregivers and young patients to host segments and participate in call-in programs with other patients in the hospital. The new Seacrest Studio will connect into the CCTV system and enhance its capabilities, allowing for more kids to take part in the broadcast experience.

“Providing safe and engaging experiences to patients during their hospital stay is a critical part of their healing, wellbeing, and continued development as kids,” said Katy Welkie, chief executive officer of Primary Children’s Hospital and vice president of Intermountain Children’s Health.

“We are thrilled to host a new Seacrest Studio at Primary Children’s Hospital to give our patients one more way to express themselves and lift their spirits within our healing environment.”

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation has opened studios in 11 other children’s hospitals throughout the country, with plans to open several new studios in 2023.