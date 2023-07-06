Prosecutors describe surrogate’s rape by mother and boyfriend

CEDAR CITY, Utah, July 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A mother and her boyfriend have been sentenced to possible life prison terms for raping her minor daughter in attempting to produce a child for the couple.

The Iron County Attorney’s Office announced the sentences on social media Wednesday of the duo ” for their depraved roles in a troubling aggravated sexual assault case.”

Breonna Stewart, 38, and Tanner Trammell, 29, were in a romantic relationship together in 2020, according to the press release. “During this time, the couple wished to conceive a child together. However, Stewart was unable to conceive a child.

“Together, they devised a plan to use Stewart’s minor daughter as a surrogate.”

Together, Stewart and Trammell forced the minor into engaging in sexual activity on more than one occasion in an attempt to get the minor pregnant, prosecutors said.

“They were unsuccessful. Stewart admitted to engaging in sexual activity with Trammel and her daughter.

“However, Stewart said that it was Trammell’s idea and she only went along with it because she had to.

“Trammell also admitted to engaging in sex with the minor and Stewart. Trammell blamed Stewart and stated that it was her idea.”

Trammell also blamed drug use.

Both were sentenced on June 26 in 5th District Court, Stewart ordered to serve 15 years to life in prison for aggravated s exual assault, a first-degree felony.

Trammell was sentenced on two counts of aggravated sexual assault. Each offense carries a penalty of 15 years to life in prison, Trammel’s to run consecutive to one another.

“ The Iron County Attorney’s Office would like to extend our gratitude to Detective Matt Topham with the Cedar City Police Department, Detective Nate Houchen with the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, and the victim advocates across various agencies that aided in the prosecution of this extremely disturbing case.