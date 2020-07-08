Provo crews respond to fire in BYU chemistry building

PROVO, Utah, July 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo crews responded to a fire in the BYU chemistry building Wednesday morning.

“Multiple stations responded to a report of a fire in a lab in the BYU Benson building,” said a tweet from Provo Fire and Rescue. “Firefighters found the fire was isolated to a cabinet. Fire sprinklers extinguished the fire. Crews worked with BYU personnel to stop water flow.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Ezra Taft Benson Science Building houses BYU’s Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry.

