Provo fire crews respond to airport after plane landed without landing gear down

PROVO, Utah, May 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo fire crews responded to the airport for a plane that landed without its landing gear down Wednesday.

Engine 24, MA21, and HR21 responded to the Provo Airport at 3421 Mike Jense Parkway, said a tweet from Provo Fire and Rescue.

“There were no injuries, and the equipment on HR21 was used to get the aircraft back on its landing gear,” the tweet said.

HR21, or Heavy Rescue 21, was officially put into service in January.

“HR21 is the first Heavy Rescue in Utah County,” said a Facebook post from Provo Fire and Rescue. “It carries four personnel and can be deployed to vehicle extrication, structural collapse, confined space, rope rescue, trench rescue, swift-water rescue, and hazardous materials incidents. There are 5,000 pieces of rescue equipment totaling 24,000 pounds.”