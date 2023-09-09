Provo home heavily damaged in pre-dawn fire

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo Fire & Rescue responded to a residential fire early Saturday morning.

The call came in at 4:20 a.m. Crews headed to the city’s southwest side.

“The primary structure received heavy damage and a neighboring home was also damaged due to exposure,” a statement from the department says.

“All occupants were able to evacuate without injury,” says the social media statement, issued at 6:33 a.m.

“The American Red Cross is en route to assist with their needs.”