Provo man jailed for 12 counts of alleged sexual abuse of child

PROVO, Utah, July 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man has been booked into the Utah County jail on a dozen felony charges related to sexual abuse of a child.

Charging documents for Antonio Jones, 18, say Provo City police were alerted Monday by the suspect’s roommate, who reported Jones was having sexual relations with a juvenile girl.

“The roommate stated the juvenile female had spent multiple nights at the apartment,” Jones’ probable cause statement says.

Police went to the provided address “and found both Antonio and the juvenile female inside. The juvenile female provided her date of birth and it was discovered she is 11 years old.”

That fact was later confirmed by the girl’s parents, charging documents say.

Jones was taken into custody at about 9:17 p.m. and questioned at the police station. Post Miranda, Jones admitted to multiple sexual acts with the child over a period of three days.

Jones was charged on suspicion of the following first-degree felonies:

Three counts of rape of a child

Five counts of sodomy on a child

Three counts of object rape of a child

Sexual abuse of a child

The Provo Police officer who filed charging documents suggested that Jones be held without bail.

“Antonio has no ties to Utah and just recently moved from his home state of California,” the affidavit says. “I believe Antonio to be a flight risk considering his lack of ties to Utah and the seriousness of the allegations against him. Antonio advised he is wanting to leave Utah in the next year.”

A judge ordered Jones be held without bail.