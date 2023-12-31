Provo PD officer treated, released after Fentanyl exposure at crime scene

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police responded Saturday to a report of two people either asleep or passed out in a car in a public parking lot, and discovered counterfeit Oxycodone pills in the car.

These counterfeit pills are commonly manufactured using Fentanyl, a news release issued by the Provo Police Department says.

“Despite using proper personal protective equipment, one Provo officer received what is believed to be a Fentanyl exposure,” the statement says.

“Upon feeling the effects of exposure, the officer self-administered a Naloxone dose and was subsequently transported to the Utah Valley Hospital for further treatment. After a short observation period, the officer was released from the hospital in good condition.”

The people in the car were found to be OK, the statement says.

“Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous chemical that illegal drug manufacturers incorporate into many illicit products. Investigators have found Fentanyl in nearly all types of illegal drugs and counterfeit pills. When in powder form, it can easily be inhaled. It can also be absorbed directly through the skin.

“Our officers routinely carry Naloxone nasal injections, which counteract the effects of Fentanyl and other opiate-based drugs.”

The PPD statement said it is grateful its officer is doing well, and that for its “robust Naloxone program which keeps these emergency rescue kits in the hands of first responders to help them, as well as our community, when such exposures or overdoses occur.

“If you come into contact with Fentanyl please do not touch it — call the police department immediately to address the issue. Remember, Utah has a harm-reduction law that gives limited immunity to those who are reporting an overdose event to first responders, or medical providers.”