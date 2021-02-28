Provo police charge, jail, release name of man suspected of shooting officer

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man accused of shooting a Provo Police officer twice Thursday during what has been described as a “gun battle” has been released from the hospital and booked into the Utah County Jail.

The suspect, revealed Saturday to be 45-year-old Keith Justin Taylor, has been charged on suspicion of:

Three counts of aggravated murder, a first degree felony

One count of felony discharge of a firearm, firing in the direction of a building, a third-degree felony.

The murder charges are likely to be downgraded, as serious injuries but no deaths resulted from the shooting. Officer John Oseguera was struck by two bullets in his lower extremities, Provo Police have said.

“Today, Officer Oseguera was alert and in good spirits,” said a Provo Police statement released Friday, a day after the incident. “His recovery will take time.”

The probable cause statement filed in Taylor’s case says that at 12:51 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the Vista Ridge Apartments, at 80 S. 900 East, “after receiving several reports of a male ‘acting crazy,’ and it was believed a gunshot was heard.” One caller recognized the armed suspect as an apartment resident in the building, the statement says. The building’s front door had been shattered, and glass was on the ground, the statement says. Outside the suspect’s apartment, police found the door open. Contact was made with the man later identified as Taylor.

“Officers began speaking with Mr. Taylor, who stated that he worked for the NSA as well as the DEA and that he was the one who had shot the glass door due to being harassed,” the affidavit says. “Mr. Taylor asked that Officers contact the DEA to verify that he in fact works for them.