Provo police deal with 62 accident reports in one week, offer good advice for all drivers

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Provo Police Department tweeted some information Sunday night that serves as a good safety reminder for drivers everywhere.

“Have a safe week, winterize your car, clear your vehicle windows, wear your seatbelt and put down your phone!” the first tweet said.

A second tweet explained the need to give drivers a heads up.

“During this last week, we took 62 accident reports. One major reason was due to reduced visibility from not fully cleared or frosted windshields. PLEASE, make sure to clear all windows on your vehicle!”