Disabled child found chained to a bed in Provo

PROVO, Utah, Mar. 5, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police arrested the parents after a child was found chained to a bed in Provo.

“At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 5th March, Provo Police were contacted by the (state) Division of Child and Family Services, reporting child abuse in a Provo home,” Provo police reported online Tuesday night.

DCFS workers informed officers during a visit to the home of Emily and Benjamin Sorensen they had discovered “an 8-year-old, non-verbal child chained to a bed by an ankle, causing injury.”

After the DCFS obtained a warrant to remove all five children from the home, police arrested Mr. and Mrs. Sorensen, ages 40 and 45, respectively, on suspicion of charges of abuse of a child with disability. Both were booked into the Utah County Jail.