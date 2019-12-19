Provo police: Man charged with felony child abuse after head injury to toddler, mouth taping of infant

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 19, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man has been charged with felony child abuse after allegations that he harmed toddler and endangered her infant brother.

Javier Alverdi-Ramirez, 20, was charged on Dec. 9 with second-degree felony abuse of a 1-year-old girl based on events believed to have happened on or close to Dec. 5 of this year.

“The child suffered head injury that resulted in loss of consciousness and vomiting,” says a Provo Police officer’s probable cause statement on the incident.

“When the child was being examined at UVRMC, in addition to the head injury, the doctor observed that the child had broken ribs and a fresh bruises all over her body.

“Defendant was the only one with the child at the time she suffered the head injury, and child’s mother has suspected that defendant has been abusing her for some time.”

On Thursday, Alverdi-Ramirez was charged with second-degree felony abuse of the girl’s infant brother, based on an incident that happened on or close to Oct. 5 of this year.

The child “was in his crib crying at (a) Provo residence,” the probable cause statement in that case says. “Defendant went into the child’s room and applied duct tape to the lower half of the infant’s face.

“Although the infant continued to breath through his nose, the victim still had a difficult time breathing.”

Bail for Alverdi-Ramirez was set at $20,000 in the head-injury case and $10,000 in the duct tape case, court documents show.