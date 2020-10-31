Provo police respond when neighbor reports man having mental issues

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police are at an apartment Friday night in the area of 156 South and 300 West, where a man is reportedly having mental health issues and started shouting at a man who came to visit a neighbor.

Officer Austin Williams told Gephardt Daily that officers are speaking with the man through the door to his apartment. Police determined earlier that his roommate’s car is not in the complex parking area, and they believe the troubled man is alone.

At some point, the police recovered a machete related to this incident; however, Officer Williams had no information as to how the machete was found or how it figures in this case. It appears that no one has been injured.

As of 9 p.m., SWAT had not been called to the scene, and Williams indicated that officers are hoping to talk the man out of the apartment and resolve the situation peacefully.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes known.