Provo police warn public to steer clear of sick raccoons

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police are warning the public to steer clear of sick or injured raccoons.

“Over the past six months we have received a number of reports of sick or injured raccoons in the city,” said a Facebook post from Provo Police Department. “Almost all of these raccoons have been sick with canine distemper.”

The symptoms include runny nose and eyes, disorientation, wandering aimlessly, and scaly, cracked paws.

“These symptoms can be mistaken for rabies,” the post said. “While we want to assure you that these raccoons are not rabid and not contagious to humans, citizens should by no means approach or touch these animals under any circumstances.”

If you see a raccoon like this, please immediately call the Provo Police Department non-emergency dispatch line at 801-852-6210.

“We would also encourage you make sure your dogs are up to date on their canine distemper shots, as they are susceptible to the disease,” the post said.