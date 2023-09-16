Rabid bat found in Ogden; those who had bat contact urged to call Weber-Morgan Health Department

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber-Morgan Health Department is warning people that a rabid bat was found in Ogden.

“A bat found on a trail in the area of the Ogden Botanical Gardens (1750 Monroe Blvd, Ogden) has tested positive for rabies,” the statement says.

“Rabies is 100% fatal and can be spread during direct contact with a bat. If you or your pet have had contact with a bat between Sept. 8th through Sept. 13th, please call the Weber-Morgan Health Department at 801-430-8390.”

Here is the notice in Spanish:

“Un murciélago encontrado en un camino en el área del Jardín Botánico de Ogden (1750 Monroe Blvd, Ogden, UT 84401) dio positivo por rabia. La rabia es 100% mortal y puede transmitirse durante el contacto directo con un murciélago. Si usted o su mascota han tenido contacto con un murciélago entre el 8 y el 13 de septiembre, llame al Departamento de Salud de Weber-Morgan al 801-430-8390.”