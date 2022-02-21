Radio from Hell personality ‘Punk’ dies at age 51

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — “Radio from Hell” contributor David “Punk” Olsen — who specialized in comical reviews of B-movies and oddly specific junk food recommendations for viewing snacks — has died at 51.

Olsen died Wednesday, his family wrote in his obituary.

“After many pain-filled years, David lost his valiant battle with non-alcoholic liver disease. He passed away on Feb. 16, 2022, surrounded by family and friends and a snowstorm special-ordered just for him.”

Besides being a Viewmont High School and Weber State University graduate, Olsen was a “Comic Con nerd, an avid toy collector, and a connoisseur of music,” his obituary says. “He had more Star Wars weaponry than the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire combined,” and his “wit and sense of humor ran deep.”

X-96 was an important part of Olsen’s obituary says.

“He was a proud X96 Radio All Star. He loved his role as Punk, reviewing bad movies and junk food. David wrote his reviews out in one of the many notebooks he kept on hand, later transferring his reviews to his online blog. If you need a good laugh, check out this link to his B-movie reviews along with what snacks to eat with each feature: https://punksmovies.livejournal.com/.”

And, it adds, “Punk sends his love and is signing off.”

A Radio From Hell Facebook post also mourned the lost of Olsen.

“We lost a wonderful man who we all loved dearly!,” it says, in part. “Rest In Power Punk! You will always be remembered and loved by all of us at X96 and RFH!”

Olsen’s funeral is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. See details here.

To view a GoFundMe page set up to help Olsen’s family pay funeral costs, click here. The page also suggests that prior to reading Olsen’s full obituary, “Punk would also recommend you pour a bowl of Star Wars cereal, grab a blue raspberry craft soda, a package of Sixlets and some Garbage Pail Kids candy.”