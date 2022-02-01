Reams online grocery ordering and curbside pick up service now a customer favorite

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Gephardt Daily/Bill’s Marketplace/Sponsored) — When our lives suddenly changed in the Spring of 2020, Reams Grocery Stores responded to their customers’ needs by rolling up their sleeves, formulating a plan, and working around the clock to safely deliver the same quality products and services for which they’ve long been known.

Part of that plan featured the rollout of Reams’ online grocery ordering and curbside pickup service, a remarkably simple process where customers follow a link to Reams2Go.com, place their order, then have it filled by one of Reams dedicated workers. Customers set a time for curbside pick up and grocery orders are delivered directly to their vehicles.

Reams Stores General Manager Barry Bessey told Bill’s Marketplace once customers realized just how convenient the Reams2Go.com process really was they began to wonder how they ever did without it.

“It’s the amount of time people save that really makes it all worthwhile,” Barry said. “A lot of our customers commented on the convenience and just how user-friendly it all was the very first time they tried it. Just think how long it can sometimes take to park, walk through a store, go aisle-to-aisle, make your selections and then check out. With online orders and curbside service, you’re saving a whole lot of time. That’s a great value for Reams’ customers.”

Another great value Barry says Reams’ customers can count on is a determination to keep their shelves stocked and their prices low. “It’s a balancing act and we work around the clock with our dedicated network of regional suppliers to keep the bases covered. We’ve been successful in meeting the challenge and I’m proud of the team.”

To learn more about the Reams2Go.com curbside pick up service, and to get some insight into how the grocery business is facing the challenges of the day, check out Barry’s Bessey’s interview segment above on the Bill Gephardt Show Podcast.