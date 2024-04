SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Council and Red Butte Garden have announced the garden’s 2024 outdoor concert series roster.

Filling the bill are Pat Benatar, Lyle Lovett, Melissa Etheridge & Jewel, The Beach Boys, Blues Traveler, Slash, Trombone Shorty, and many more. Tickets go on sale to members on April 29, and to the public on May 2.