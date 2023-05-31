Rep. Chris Stewart confirms resignation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Congressman Chris Stewart has made his resignation official.

After a day of speculation by party leaders and the media, the District 2 representative made the announcement just after 10 a.m. Wednesday on his Twitter page.

“It has been one of the great honors of my life to serve the good people of Utah in Congress,” Stewart’s statement says. “My wife and I have made so many dear friends and memories throughout our journey. I can say with pride that I have been an effective leader for my home state, and I’m honored to have played an important role in guiding our nation through some troubled times. But my wife’s health concerns have made it necessary that I retire from Congress after an orderly transition can be ensured.

“My family and I have been very blessed by this experience. Thank you to all those who have supported and sacrificed to help us. The fight goes on. God bless all of you, and God bless our nation.”

Stewart has not shared information about the health issues wife Evie is facing.

Stewart, 62 and a Logan native, was first elected to his position in 2013, and has won re-election five times.

With the announcement, Gov. Spencer Cox will have seven days to set the dates for a primary and a general election to fill the position.