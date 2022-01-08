Report: Salt Lake City among final four in 2024 GOP national convention search

Jan. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A report from Politico Friday says Salt Lake City is among the final four in the search for the host city for the 2024 GOP national convention.

The other cities being considered are Milwaukee, Nashville, and Pittsburgh, according to a person familiar with the search process, Politico reports. Party officials are planning to visit each of the locations and will finalize a decision in the spring.

When Republican National Committee members gather in Salt Lake City in February for their annual winter meeting, they are expected to discuss a range of 2024-related issues, including the primary calendar, primary and general election debates and the convention search, the report says.

Considerations including hotel capacity, facilities, corporate sponsorship and other factors can play major roles in convention selection, as does a city’s ability to support the massive security detail, the report states.

“The Republican National Committee is grateful for and appreciative of the overwhelming interest from cities across the country to host the 2024 Republican National Convention. We’ll continue the process, review bids, and communicate with potential hosts to hear more about what their cities have to offer,” said Richard Walters, the RNC’s chief of staff.

In October, officials from each of the cities interested in hosting the 2024 event traveled to the RNC’s Capitol Hill headquarters; representatives for the cities under consideration are also expected to be present at the committee’s upcoming Salt Lake City winter meeting.

Other cities initially under consideration included Houston, San Antonio, Las Vegas and Kansas City, Mo., according to the person familiar with the deliberations.

Nashville submitted its 2024 Republican convention bid in December, as did Salt Lake City. Last month, Milwaukee also formally submitted its bid with a 200-plus page application. Nashville is also likely to make a formal pitch for the event.

Politico does not say where the convention would be held in Salt Lake City.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.