Reports: Mapleton Police officer arrested for alleged domestic violence incident

OREM, Utah, Nov. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Orem man reportedly has been placed on administrative leave from his job as a Mapleton Police officer after he was arrested Tuesday after an alleged domestic violence incident.

Shaun Anthony Cosma, 24, was taken into custody for investigation of three class B misdemeanors: assault, criminal mischief with loss of less than $500, and damage/interrupt communications device, each with a domestic violence enhancement.

Orem police responded to an apartment that night on a report of arguing. They found Cosma, a relative and the victim at the scene. They did separate interviews about what had happened.

“Shaun replied that nothing had occurred and that the incident was verbal only,” Cosma’s affidavit says.

The victim told officers “she was on the couch when Shaun Comsa had grabbed her pants causing them to rip. While speaking to the victim she stated that he had bruise marks on her wrist and the rear of her left leg from being grabbed in the past day (Monday, Nov. 6). While observing the bruise marks in her bedroom she stated she also had a bruise mark on the left side of her ribs. Officers observed the locations she stated had been injured resulting in minimal bruising being observed. When asking the victim how this occurred she replied that during the argument she had attempted to leave resulting in Shaun Comsa grabbing her and trying to push her outside.”

The victim told officers that “during the recent incident she had attempted to call family members resulting in Shaun Comsa grabbing the phone and holding it until a family member of Shaun had arrived and gave the phone back.

“The victim also stated that the prior day (Nov. 6) Shaun had also grabbed a knife and began to stab the couch during an argument which had caused the knife to collapse and cut his pinky finger. The couch was observed and several cuts appearing to be from a knife were observed in the center of the couch.”e

The Orem Police officer’s report says that, asked about that incident, Comsa “replied that he had grabbed the victim due to her attempting to leave and believing she would grab items to throw at him. I asked Shaun about the couch which appeared to have been stabbed. Shaun replied that he had stabbed the couch due to his anger.

Comsa was released on conditions including he be there for court appearances to be scheduled. Court records show the victim was granted a protective order against Comsa.

The Mapleton Police Department has reportedly confirmed to several news agencies that Comsa place on administrative leave pending termination. The department on Friday removed a photo of Comsa from its staff website page.