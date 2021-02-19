Update: 3 snowmobilers rescued after being stranded in Oquirrh Mountains

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Three snowmobilers have been rescued after being stranded in the Oquirrh Mountains in the West Jordan area Thursday evening.

Unified Police Department Lt. Paul Barker told Gephardt Daily dispatch received a call at approximately 7:50 p.m. that the three men were “stuck and cold” in the area of 7800 South just west of State Route 111, or the Bacchus Highway.

“The information we got is that three gentlemen went snowmobiling, there is a dirt road here that goes up into the Oquirrh Mountains and they were headed up to work on one of the towers, I don’t know if it was a cell tower or a TV or radio tower,” Barker said. “Their snowmobiles got stuck, and they tried to self-rescue and dig themselves out and then eventually called 911 needing assistance.” They were contracted workers who had permission to be in the area, Barker said.

One of them was reported to be “very cold and in critical condition,” Barker said, and two were in stable condition.

“A couple of them started to walk out and search and rescue has been called out,” Barker added. The Department of Public Safety helicopter was called out as well as Life Flight, Barker added, seeing if there is a spot they can land and bring the men down to the command post.

One of the men was eventually flown from the mountain by a Life Flight chopper, while the two others walked out with rescuers

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available, he said.